OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

