Opus Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 12% against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $675,433.53 and approximately $40.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

