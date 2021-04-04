Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of OM stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

