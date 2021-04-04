Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $21.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,259. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.