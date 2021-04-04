Oxygen (OXY) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $148.30 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

