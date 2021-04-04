Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,569,236.64 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCRX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

