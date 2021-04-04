Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Embraer stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

