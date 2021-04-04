Paloma Partners Management Co Has $263,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

