Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $295,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOVE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a P/E ratio of -448.31, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,598 shares of company stock worth $31,603,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

