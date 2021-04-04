Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Achieves $13,435.91

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,435.91 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

