Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 67,965 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$23.47 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.28.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

