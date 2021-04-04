Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

