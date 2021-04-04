Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $308.55. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.