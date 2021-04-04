Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

