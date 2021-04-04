Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

