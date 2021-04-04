PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

PBFX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 162,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,913. The firm has a market cap of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

