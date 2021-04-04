Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 34,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 130,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit