Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

