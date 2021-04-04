PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0135 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 244% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $596,595.91 and $7,704.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003166 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.84 or 0.00430219 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,427,102 coins and its circulating supply is 44,178,499 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

