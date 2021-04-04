Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PIC)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

About Perpetual Equity Investment

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

