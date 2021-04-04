Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 3,616 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

