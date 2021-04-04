Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $853,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

