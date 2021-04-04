Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DOYU stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

