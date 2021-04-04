Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

