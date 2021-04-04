Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

