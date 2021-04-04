Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 154,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,319,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

