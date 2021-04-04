Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0873 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $132,427.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00328068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00779601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00092830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016837 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,734,759 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

