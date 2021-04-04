Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.