Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kforce by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.29 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

