Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 179,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.69 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

