Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 62,785 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,785 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

