Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,925. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

