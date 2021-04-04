Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,124,960.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

