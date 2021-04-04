Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

