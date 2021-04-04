Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $209.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

