Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of City in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $83.39 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in City by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 1,430.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.