PiplCoin (PIPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $404,024.83 and $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

