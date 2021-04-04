PirateCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,974.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $3,974.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 349.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,710,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

