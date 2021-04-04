Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.04. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 551,632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $296.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

