PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Million (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $325,803.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 717.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

