Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Head-To-Head Survey

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08%

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.61%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 7,582.72 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 26.47 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -5.41

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; and PBCAR20A, that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and provides technology-centric solutions, Elo life systems, and Elo's technology platform solutions. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

