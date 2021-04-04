Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.84

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.84 and traded as high as C$53.00. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$52.55, with a volume of 16,100 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

