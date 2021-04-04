Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,621 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $56,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $388.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

