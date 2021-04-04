Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.88 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.72% of Valmont Industries worth $63,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

