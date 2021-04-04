Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $61.75 Million in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,113,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,600,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $45,603,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,667,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

KRON stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

