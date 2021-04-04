Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 190,814 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $642.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,932.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

