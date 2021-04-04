Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.78% of Redfin worth $55,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,000 shares of company stock worth $7,714,265 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

