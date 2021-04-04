Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 328,952 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.65% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $58,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 154,206 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares in the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

