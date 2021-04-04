Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

PRI opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. Primerica has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.