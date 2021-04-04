Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $105,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

